Osage apartment fire under investigation

(ABC 6 News) – A fire that tore through an apartment on the 1000 block of North 10th St. in Osage, Iowa is currently under investigation.

According to the Osage Fire Department and Rescue, crews arrived at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, November 14. A single unit on the lower level of the complex was engulfed in flames, and crews unable to locate the tenant.

As crews worked to sweep through the unit, the resident arrived on scene and confirmed they were not home at the time of the fire’s ignition.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to other unites in the building. However, all residents were forced to leave the building, after power was shut off. The American Red Cross was able to provide a place to stay to the residents who were displaced. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until around 1:45 p.m. The Osage Police Department, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell County EMS, Mitchell County Emergency Management and Osage Municipal Utilities all assisted at the scene.