(ABC 6 News) – Friday marks one year since Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram was killed in the line of duty.

Cram was on patrol duty at the time when he went to arrest Kyle Ricke, a man with an active warrant. After telling Ricke he was under arrest, Ricke opened fire on Cram, ultimately killing him.

The fatal shooting sparked a manhunt that lasted hours before Ricke was eventually found and arrested.

In July, Ricke was found guilty of 1st-degree murder after less than an hour of jury deliberations. Last month, Ricke was sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday, David Hepperly, a candidate for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff in this year’s election, made a Facebook post commemorating Cram.

“Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram gave the ultimate sacrifice one year ago today when a coward took his life,” said Hepperly in the post. “Please keep Kevin’s family and the men and women of the Algona Police Department in your thoughts today.”