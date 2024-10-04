One injured in Goodhue County crash

ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that one person left a Goodhue County crash with non-life threatening injuries this morning.

According to MSP logs, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Friday, October 4, when a Ford Ranger collided with a Toyota Tacoma making a U-turn on Highway 19 outside of Cannon Falls.

The driver of the Tacoma was 32-year-old Jennifer Bauch, who was reportedly transported to Cannon Falls Mayo with non-life threatening injuries.

The Cannon Falls Fire Department and EMS, as well as the Cannon Falls Police Department assisted at the scene.