One arrested after car chase with stolen vehicle

(ABC 6 NEWS) — Olmsted County authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to run off with it.

Deputies were called to 15000 County Road 9E in Dover Township around 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, to look for a possible stolen vehicle. The victim reported that their vehicle was in this area and a person was sleeping inside.

The vehicle left before deputies arrived, but they located it nearby. Deputies pursued the suspect until he got the stolen vehicle stuck in a creek bed. The driver was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Kirkham who has no known address. Deputies also found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine on Kirkham.

He is now awaiting multiple charges, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and controlled substance sales and possession.