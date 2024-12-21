New laws going into effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Several new laws will soon be taking effect in Minnesota, in areas like public safety, health and human services, consumer protection, employment and more.

Once the calendar turns to 2025, these laws and more will be in place.

Public Safety

A ban on guns with binary triggers will be in effect on Jan. 1, 2025. These guns allow semi-automatic firearms to fire several shots with just a single pull and release of the trigger.

Anyone who owns or uses this type of gun could be fined up to $35,000, sentenced to 20 years in prison, or both.

The office of emergency medical services will also be established, and an automatic expungement process will be put into place.

The automatic expungement process will be available to people convicted of petty misdemeanors other than traffic and parking offenses; misdemeanors, other than DWI and offenses related to domestic violence; and gross misdemeanors, other than DWI and offenses related to domestic violence.

The law has a waiting period, and during that period, a person cannot be convicted of another crime during the waiting period or charged with another during the review period.

Consumers

Added protections for consumers will be added at the ticketing booth at the start of the New Year.

Under the Ticketing Fairness Act, restrictions will be put in place for how online ticket sellers operate.

Ticket Sellers will be required to let buyers know exactly how much they’ll be paying upfront.

Deceptive advertising will also be blocked and ticket sellers will be required to provide proof of purchase and refund policies within 24 hours of purchase.

Advertised prices on goods will also be required to include fees and surcharges.

Employment

Employers with 30 or more employees will be required to post a starting salary range or fixed pay rate.

Salary ranges cannot be open-ended, and employers will also be required to give a general description of all benefits.

Health and Human Services

Health plans will also be required for abortion and abortion related coverage and gender affirming coverage.

Cost-sharing for prescriptions or medical equipment to treat chronic disease will also go into effect.

Wigs for people suffering from hair loss due to a clinical condition or the treatment of cancer will be covered.