Multiple crashes reported throughout the area
ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a number of crashes throughout the state on Saturday as a result of the winter weather.
According to the MSPPIO Twitter Account, there have been 116 crashes through the state through 1:30 p.m. Seven of those crashes have resulted in an injury, while the other 109 are labeled as property damage crashes, which are incidents where no injuries occur.
In our area, MSP is already reporting a number of crashes, especially from Clarks Grove to Albert Lea, where the State Patrol is reporting at least six crashes due in part to light slush on the road.
As the weather conditions worsen, ABC 6 News will continue to track impacts to roads, power outages and more.