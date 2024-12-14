Multiple crashes reported throughout the area

ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a number of crashes throughout the state on Saturday as a result of the winter weather.

According to the MSPPIO Twitter Account, there have been 116 crashes through the state through 1:30 p.m. Seven of those crashes have resulted in an injury, while the other 109 are labeled as property damage crashes, which are incidents where no injuries occur.

Statewide crash numbers for Dec. 14 through 1:30p:

109 property damage crashes, 7 injury crashes, 23 vehicle off the road calls, 2 spin outs, 1 jackknife semi, and no fatal crashes. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 14, 2024

In our area, MSP is already reporting a number of crashes, especially from Clarks Grove to Albert Lea, where the State Patrol is reporting at least six crashes due in part to light slush on the road.

Accurate as of 2:45 p.m. CST

As the weather conditions worsen, ABC 6 News will continue to track impacts to roads, power outages and more.