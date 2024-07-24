MPD: Suspect, 21, arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured toddler

(KSTP) – It’s been a long 48 hours for the Strong family after their 3-year-old daughter, Elise, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in northeast Minneapolis.

“We’re just devastated, honestly, it’s really hard to see her suffer so much,” said Melody Strong, Elise’s mother.

The family had been in Northeast to grab a bite of lunch at a restaurant.

“It’s just kind of surreal, really. We were just trying to have a regular family day,” Melody Strong said.

The little girl was walking with her family when a vehicle exited an alley, striking her, and left the scene, according to Minneapolis police.

“When she got hit initially on the side, my husband slammed on the hood, she slid under the middle of the car, and the car kind of stopped,” Melody Strong said. “It kept going, and it ran right over her torso.”

An ambulance was able to quickly get to the crash site at Lowry Avenue and Third Street Northeast on Sunday afternoon.

At the hospital, Elise’s family said she has been undergoing treatments for serious injuries at the hospital.

In an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minneapolis police shared that on Monday night “the striking vehicle was located in the Fourth Precinct. A traffic stop was initiated, and one adult male was arrested. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular operation.”

News of the arrest brought some comfort to the little girl’s family. Elise Strong is living up to her last name as she’s expected to be released from the hospital later in the week.

“She’s going to be OK. Everyone has been really supportive and helping all they can,” Melody Strong said.

A fundraising effort has begun to help the family with the sudden expenses from the hit-and-run.

MPD continues to investigate the crash.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said it has yet to receive the case from police.