Mower Co. Historical Society celebrates ‘Christmas in the County’

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Historical Society will be celebrating the holidays with its annual

fundraising event, “Christmas in the County”, next Saturday, December 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event’s feature attraction will be Christmas cookies. Lefse, breads, pies, candies and other holiday goodies for purchase. All items will be pre-packaged and ready-to-go at Administration Building.

Mrs. Claus will also be visiting from the North Pole in the Pioneer Building between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities next to the Christmas tree and fireplace along with kid’s craft activities.

A raffle for a “Cabin in the Cotton” sampler quilt made and donated by Virginia Bissen as well as other prizes will take place at 3:00 p.m. with tickets available for $2.00 each. You can purchase tickets at the Mower County Historical Society now, through the giveaway. A silent auction for over 85 gift baskets will also run though 3:30 p.m. with winners announced at 4:00. Horse and wagon rides around the fairgrounds will run from 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

All proceeds from this special event and fundraiser will benefit the Mower County Historical Society, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization.