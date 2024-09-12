Moorhead Police looking for missing person

ABC 6 NEWS — The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult who went missing Wednesday evening.

Mkeilah Saurer, 19, was last seen leaving her home on foot at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

A release from the Minnesota BCA describes her as having blonde hair, and wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and dark sweatpants with zebra print Crocs.

Anyone with any information on Saurer’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Moorhead Police Department at (701) 451-7660.