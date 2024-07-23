MN Police Association files Moriarty ethics complaint

ABC 6 NEWS — In a press release on Tuesday, the MN Police Association announced that they were filing an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for her actions in the now-dropped charges against State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

The release states that the complaint, “centers around Moriarty’s conduct in the prosecution of Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan.”

Londregan was charged in January of this year for his part in a traffic stop which led to the death of Ricky Cobb II in July of 2023. Last month, Moriarty announced that the charges against Londregan would be dropped, citing new evidence that was presented to the office.

The complaint claims that Moriarty violated several rules in the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct, and requests a formal investigation into her actions in regards to the case.

In the release, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said, “Moriarty’s obviously unethical conduct can be explained only by a desire to prosecute a peace officer—regardless of the facts—to achieve political ends. Moriarty admitted that even the decision to finally dismiss this case was based on her preferred policy goals, and not in the interests of justice.”

Moriarty has not yet publicly commented on the complaint.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.