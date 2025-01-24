MN firefighters heading to Los Angeles to help battle wildfires

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will send a crew of wildfire firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help with the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

The DNR crew left from the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids Friday morning. The 10-person crew may be asked to help with ongoing fire response efforts, or respond to new fires as the region continue to face extreme fire conditions.

According to a press release, members of this crew are specially trained in wildland fire suppression, including fire line construction, pump operations, and chainsaw use.