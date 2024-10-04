Minnesota housing announces recipients of 2024 Workforce Housing Development Program
ABC 6 NEWS — A program developed to help support communities with a growing workforce has just announced the recipients of a total of over $38 million in aid.
Minnesota Housing’s Workforce Housing Development Program was designed to create workforce housing in small- to mid-sized communities that have a growing job market. Recently, the board of directors approved $38.7 million, set aside to build residential units in those communities.
Recipients for this year’s program include 971 Apartments in Winona, Aire Apartments in Owatonna, Bridgeview Apartments in Zumbrota, Grand Street Apartments in Chatfield and the Waterville Apartments in Waterville.
“We’re hearing across the state that employers are unable to recruit the workers they need because there is not enough rental housing in their areas,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho in a press release. “Building more workforce housing lays the groundwork for economies to grow and communities to thrive.”
The full list of recipients are:
- 191 Melro, Gaylord, Sibley County, 16 units
- 971 Apartments, Winona, Winona County, 14 units
- 1000 Division, Northfield, Rice County, 8 units
- 1800 W Highway 61, Grand Marais, Cook County, 16 units
- Aire Apartments, Owatonna, Steele County, 73 units
- Bayview Flats, Howard Lake, Wright County, 20 units
- Bridgeview Apartments, Zumbrota, Goodhue County, 38
- Bunker Hills, Aitkin, Aitkin County, 44 units
- Dawson Duplexes, Dawson, Lac qui Parle County, 10 units
- Glenshire Estate Townhomes, Watkins, Meeker County, 12 units
- Grand Rapids Workforce Housing, Grand Rapids, Itasca County, 132 units
- Grand Street Apartments, Chatfield, Fillmore County, 14 units
- Grass Lakes Farm Apartments, Winsted, McLeod County, 62 units
- Henderson Apartments, Henderson, Sibley County, 4 units
- Hendricks Workforce Housing, Hendricks, Lincoln County, 4 units
- Hillcrest Faribault, Faribault, Rice County, 6 units
- Laker Landings, Mountain Lake, Cottonwood County, 12 units
- Litchfield Midtown Lofts, Litchfield, Meeker County, 60 units
- Mountain View Meadows, Bemidji, Beltrami County, 6 units
- River Haven, New Ulm, Brown County, 96 units
- Sandstone School Workforce Housing, Sandstone, Pine County, 31 units
- Steele Heights, Ellendale, Steele County, 22 units
- Sunrise Lane Townhomes, Atwater, Kandiyohi County, 4 units
- Waterville Apartments, Waterville, Le Sueur County, 4 units
- The Alleghany, Wabasha, Wabasha County, 50 units
- The Lincoln Apartment Homes, Battle Lake, Ottertail County, 10 units
- Twenty08, Alexandria, Douglas County, 64 units
