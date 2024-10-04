Minnesota housing announces recipients of 2024 Workforce Housing Development Program

ABC 6 NEWS — A program developed to help support communities with a growing workforce has just announced the recipients of a total of over $38 million in aid.

Minnesota Housing’s Workforce Housing Development Program was designed to create workforce housing in small- to mid-sized communities that have a growing job market. Recently, the board of directors approved $38.7 million, set aside to build residential units in those communities.

Recipients for this year’s program include 971 Apartments in Winona, Aire Apartments in Owatonna, Bridgeview Apartments in Zumbrota, Grand Street Apartments in Chatfield and the Waterville Apartments in Waterville.

“We’re hearing across the state that employers are unable to recruit the workers they need because there is not enough rental housing in their areas,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho in a press release. “Building more workforce housing lays the groundwork for economies to grow and communities to thrive.”

The full list of recipients are:

191 Melro, Gaylord, Sibley County, 16 units

971 Apartments, Winona, Winona County, 14 units

1000 Division, Northfield, Rice County, 8 units

1800 W Highway 61, Grand Marais, Cook County, 16 units

Aire Apartments, Owatonna, Steele County, 73 units

Bayview Flats, Howard Lake, Wright County, 20 units

Bridgeview Apartments, Zumbrota, Goodhue County, 38

Bunker Hills, Aitkin, Aitkin County, 44 units

Dawson Duplexes, Dawson, Lac qui Parle County, 10 units

Glenshire Estate Townhomes, Watkins, Meeker County, 12 units

Grand Rapids Workforce Housing, Grand Rapids, Itasca County, 132 units

Grand Street Apartments, Chatfield, Fillmore County, 14 units

Grass Lakes Farm Apartments, Winsted, McLeod County, 62 units

Henderson Apartments, Henderson, Sibley County, 4 units

Hendricks Workforce Housing, Hendricks, Lincoln County, 4 units

Hillcrest Faribault, Faribault, Rice County, 6 units

Laker Landings, Mountain Lake, Cottonwood County, 12 units

Litchfield Midtown Lofts, Litchfield, Meeker County, 60 units

Mountain View Meadows, Bemidji, Beltrami County, 6 units

River Haven, New Ulm, Brown County, 96 units

Sandstone School Workforce Housing, Sandstone, Pine County, 31 units

Steele Heights, Ellendale, Steele County, 22 units

Sunrise Lane Townhomes, Atwater, Kandiyohi County, 4 units

Waterville Apartments, Waterville, Le Sueur County, 4 units

The Alleghany, Wabasha, Wabasha County, 50 units

The Lincoln Apartment Homes, Battle Lake, Ottertail County, 10 units

Twenty08, Alexandria, Douglas County, 64 units

