Mild, but blustery Friday

The January thaw will continue for one more day before a strong push of bitterly cold Arctic air arrives heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb well above average on Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The average high for the middle of January is around the lower 20s.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy and blustery day with a southerly wind switching to the northwest by early afternoon as a cold front passes through. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph are possible. There may be just enough energy and moisture to pop some sprinkles or flurries.

An Arctic cold front is expected to slide through around or just after sunset. A few scattered flurries will be also be possible through the evening.

The push of colder air will lead to temperatures dropping through the night into the single digits by Saturday morning. The wind will remain blustery which will lead to wind chills dropping into the teens below zero.