Mayo Football’s Ethan Post commits to Florida State

(ABC 6 News) — When there’s an opportunity to play at a Division I school, take it.

For one Mayo Spartan, he’s had his choice of which D-I program to commit to and he’s finally made his move.

Spartans kicker/punter Ethan Post will be going to Florida State Football, making the announcement official on his social media earlier Tuesday.

It’s a huge commit for Mayo and by extension, Rochester as Post brings a significant boost to the Seminoles’ special teams.

It’s a good decision for Post as the Seminoles have a history of kickers reaching the NFL.

With a five-star rating plus the ability to kick from 40 yards out or more, Post is poised to be a great choice by Florida State.