Mason City Library tax levy in danger

(ABC 6 News-) Under a new Iowa law, cities and other local government entities will see a cap on the amount they are able to levy directly from taxpayers, meaning the Mason City Public Library could soon be facing cuts to the amount it can dedicate toward the purchase of new materials.

Provisions in House File 718, enacted into law as of July 1, 2024, mean that a library materials levy in place since 1990 would likely be either significantly reduced or eliminated; as city levy rates are capped at $8.10 per $1,000 in taxable value.

“I can’t imagine what kind of library service we could offer without the levy,” said Mary Markwalter, Director of the Mason City Public Library.

In F.Y. 2024, the levy is expected to generate $175,412, going exclusively to the purchase of around 6500 new materials’ and titles: books, magazines, periodicals, research software and more.

“The city in their general budget has backfilled for this year, but next year, we’ll only have 75% available. The years after, we’ll have 50%, then 25% and it’s gone,” said Markwalter.

ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt brings this live report.