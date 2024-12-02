Mason City Arena hosts first open skate of the winter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — Despite the bitter cold — folks turned out to hit the ice today at Mason City Arena for its public skate day.

The arena is home to the North Iowa Bulls, the Mason City Toros, Mohawks and several youth leagues.

The ice also opens up for public skate a few Sundays per month.

“I come to almost every public skate,” Lane Kahler, a member of the North Iowa Bulls said. ” [It] costs $5 a skater, $3 for [skate] rental.”

And the ice wasn’t just open to the athletes.

“My boyfriend plays hockey here, and I always come along, you kind of just go in a circle and make sure you don’t trip. If you do trip, go to the edge,” Clear Lake resident Jo O’Brien said.

The Mason City Arena will open the ice up again for public skate with special guest Santa Claus for their Skate with Santa event, to be held on December 23.