Margot Lewis to undergo psych evaluation

ABC 6 NEWS — The defendant in a murder case in Hennepin County is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine the suspect’s ability to proceed with future hearings.

Margot Lewis, 32, had an order for evaluation filed in Hennepin County court documents on Wednesday, September 11.

Lewis is accused of murdering Liara Tsai in late June, and had been moved to Hennepin County where the case would be tried.

According to court documents, “probable cause” had been found to have the Chief of Psychological Services conduct a psychological evaluation on Lewis, to “determine [Lewis’] competency to participate in proceedings.”

Currently, Lewis is next scheduled in court on October 15.