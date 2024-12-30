Local politicians react to passing of Jimmy Carter

ABC 6 NEWS — Politicians from across Minnesota are taking a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of former president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Sunday, December 29.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D) Minnesota, released a statement which read in part, “Today, America mourns the loss of President Jimmy Carter — a husband, dad, grandpa, veteran, farmer, and lifelong public servant. President Carter earned a special place in the hearts of Minnesotans when he invited Senator Walter Mondale to join his presidential ticket. … Minnesota will always remember the “Grits and Fritz” ticket, but President Carter gave our nation that and more. Even during a period of economic uncertainty, he made key advancements in protecting the environment, expanding access to health care, bolstering Social Security, and strengthening America’s leadership on the world stage.

President Carter showed the world that public service transcends public office. … His devotion to serving others continued until the very end — so many of us were moved by the videos of him building homes alongside fellow Habitat for Humanity volunteers in his final years.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, (DFL) Minnesota, released the following statement via X:

President Carter defined what it means to be a servant leader. He fought for our democracy, our climate, humanity, and civil rights around the world. We can find peace today knowing that he is reunited with the love his life, Rosalynn. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 29, 2024

Walz also ordered flags in Minnesota be lowered to half staff until January 29.