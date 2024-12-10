Light snow likely Tuesday night

Tuesday will be a cold day with light snow likely developing sometime during the early-to-mid- evening hours.

The bulk of Tuesday will be dry, just cold! High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 20s with a few communities flirting with 30°. There will be more clouds than sun and the wind will be light out of the northwest.

Arctic air will be making its way into region late Tuesday with light snow developing on its leading edge. Expect snow chances to continue overnight before wrapping up early Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulations will generally be around one inch or less, but that’s all it takes to lead to some slippery travel so expect some slick spots on area roads especially overnight and for the Wednesday morning commute although the snow will likely be done at that point.