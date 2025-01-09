Light snow likely Thursday afternoon

A quick-moving clipper system will pass through the Weather First area on Thursday leading to light snow developing during the afternoon with some minor accumulations possible.

The day will start cold with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Clouds will thicken up through the day with snow likely developing sometime after 3-4:00 PM. High temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the middle 20s.

Light snow will begin to end by mid-evening with some lingering flurries possible through the night into Friday.

Snow accumulations are expected to be light with much of the area seeing a dusting to around 0.5″. A coating of snow is certainly possible on area roads which may lead to some slippery stretches.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper teens by Friday morning.