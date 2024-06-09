Lemonade Day returns to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Chamber of Commerce brought back Lemonade Day for the third year in a row on Saturday, June 8.

54 stands were set up around the Rochester area this year.

The program was completely free for kids to participate in and aimed to teach skills of entrepreneurship and leadership.

After paying back the people who helped them start their lemonade stands, the kids were able to keep all of the money that they earned.

“[I’m] saving up to go on a D.C. and New York Trip next year for school over spring break, so its all the money is going to go towards that trip,” said Maddie Borth, who participated in the Lemonade Day with a stand called Maddie’s Lemonade.

Kids who participated in Lemonade Day were also able to sell food and other products.