Large police presence in southeast Rochester

ABC 6 NEWS — A large police presence was spotted in Southern Rochester on Broadway Avenue South by the Baymont Inn on Wednesday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an adult male suspect suspected of an unspecified crime barricaded himself inside the old Denny’s building on Broadway. No police report has been filed on the crime as of now, and RPD is saying there is no active threat to the public.

The scene was mostly cleared around 5:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing situation, ABC 6 News will bring you the latest as it becomes available.