Lanesboro Library Board considering letter of no confidence to city

ABC 6 NEWS — The Lanesboro Library Board will soon learn more about what its future will look like, following a pair of meetings this week.

On Wednesday, the Lanesboro City Council will be meeting to adopt ordinances governing the library board. It’s a move that worries many on the board.

“I just don’t trust…don’t trust anything that the city is doing,” said Stacey Schultz, a member of the board.

In response, at a meeting last week some members of the Lanesboro Public Library Board began discussing drafting a letter of no confidence to send to the city. On Monday, December 16, the board will meet to vote on whether or not to approve that letter; which was obtained by ABC 6 News.

In the letter, the board writes, in part, “The Lanesboro Public Library Board acknowledges that the relationship with the City Council is fraught but is looking forward to turning the page and working with the new mayor and council to repair relationships and rebuild trust.”

Draft letter of no confidence obtained by ABC 6 News

ABC 6 News reached out to the City of Lanesboro for a comment last week, and we have not yet heard back.

The meeting to vote on the proposed letter of no confidence will take place on Monday at 5 p.m.