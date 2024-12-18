Klobuchar named ranking member of Senate Agriculture Committee

ABC 6 NEWS — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has been selected as a top-ranking democrat for the Senate Agriculture Committee.

According to a press release from the senate, Klobuchar has served on the committee since her first term and has worked, “to pass three Farm Bills and successfully leading bills that have strengthened the safety net for Minnesota farmers and ranchers.”

In a statement, Senator Klobuchar said, “When I first came to the Senate, my number-one request was to be on the Agriculture Committee. I wanted to work on behalf of Minnesota’s farmers, make sure Americans could feed their families, and boost our rural economy. From working across the aisle to strengthen our defenses against animal disease outbreaks to bolstering our ability to produce home-grown fuel and supporting conservation efforts, the work of the Agriculture Committee touches every aspect of our lives. I look forward to working with Chairman Boozman and Representatives Craig and G.T. Thompson to pass a strong farm bill.”