Iowa Indie Film Festival showcases local roots

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Independent Film Festival (IIFF) will screen fifty films this weekend in Mason City and Clear Lake, from two minute music videos to two-hour feature presentations.

“There’s really something for everyone here at our festival,” said IIFF board president Charlie Gandez. “The production value is all the way from absolute top professionals to some people right down the street making the their film for the very first time. But we don’t look at the production value, it’s all about the storytelling for us.”

The festival’s screening venues are the Lake Theater in Clear Lake and the Mason City Community Theater, with a special screening of locally produced films held Thursday night at the Mason City Public Library.

Screening will take place all day Friday and Saturday, concluding with an awards ceremony at the Mason City Community Theater on Saturday night at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available online here.