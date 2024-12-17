I-90 EB lanes, ramps in Austin near opening

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Austin might be finding it a little bit easter to get home from Christmas. According to MnDOT, recent concrete work has moved the Austin I-90 bridges project closer to opening the eastbound lanes and ramps for traffic before Christmas.

Credit: MnDOT

MnDOT reports crews have now poured concrete for the eastbound Cedar River bridge approach panels as well as on the mainline. Some remaining work is occurring this week as crews hustle to complete the work. They will send a formal announcement once lanes and ramps have re-opened.

Once the eastbound lanes are open, motorists will be able to use the eastbound on- and off-ramps at Fourth Street Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest. However, the westbound off-ramp at Fourth Street remains closed and detoured to the 14th Street exit.

Credit: MnDOT

During the winter, crews will continue work to build the Fourth Street bridge which is expected to be completed in November of 2025.