House DFL officials file lawsuit against Republicans

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota DFL officials are asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to declare that Republicans acted unlawfully when they moved forward with electing a House Speaker with the state mandated quorum.

The Minnesota Constitution, Article 4, Section 13, states “A majority of each house constitutes a quorum to transact business” and Minnesota state law 2.021 provides that the Minnesota House is composed of 134 members. A majority of 134 members is 68 members. There is no precedent in state history for the chamber having found a quorum less than 68 members.

“On January 14 Republican state representatives took their oath of office and then turned around and broke it. Republicans’ blatant disregard for the Minnesota Constitution and state law is a chilling attack on our democracy,” claims DFL Floor Leader Jamie Long.

According to the DFL, during the first day of the session and in accordance with Minnesota law, Secretary of State Simon acted as the presiding officer. Simon declared that 67 members were present and that did not constitute a quorum, then adjourned the session for the day.

Currently, the Minnesota house contains a 67-66 GOP majority until a special election which is scheduled in two weeks.