Hormel Foods to donate 5,000 turkeys

(ABC 6 News) – Austin, Minnesota based Hormel Foods will be donating 5,000 Jennie-O® Turkeys During Community-wide Giveaway Event.

The “Hometown Turkey Takeover” will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The giveaway will be held at the Mower County Fairgrounds, located at 700 12th Street SW. Turkeys are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one per household. No ID or pre-registration is required. Volunteers will be distributing turkeys by placing them in cars.

Hormel Foods anticipates giving away 3,500 turkeys during the event and donating an additional 1,500 turkeys to Mower County organizations committed to reducing food insecurity. In partnership with the Hometown Food Security Project, the company is working to reduce Mower County’s food insecurity rate and to share a playbook of key learnings and best practices for addressing food insecurity with communities around the country.