Gov. Walz: VP Nomination ‘honor of a lifetime’

(ABC 6 New) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic Vice Presidental nominee, is tanking supporters following the November 5th election loss to Republican Donald Trump.

In a statement released via email, Walz stated:

Team,

I want to thank every single person who stood with Vice President Kamala Harris and me during this campaign. While the outcome isn’t what we wanted, it was the honor of a lifetime to fight alongside you and millions of other Americans for our shared values of democracy and freedom.

If you’re feeling deflated or discouraged, I get it. Take some time to take care of yourself, your loved ones, and your community. And know this: Whenever you’re ready to get back in the fight, I’ll be right here, ready to join you again.

Over the last three months, I had the opportunity to talk with a lot of people about the work we’re doing in Minnesota—from providing free school meals for every student to enacting common-sense gun safety measures to becoming the first state in the nation to establish an ironclad right to reproductive freedom since Roe was overturned, and so much more.

And I have to say, team, a lot of folks thought that sounded pretty damn good. You see, I’ve always believed the point of getting elected isn’t to bank political capital. It’s to burn political capital to improve lives.

So, let me be 100% clear: If Donald Trump and JD Vance try to reverse our progress and bring a hateful agenda to Minnesota, I’ll be ready to stand up to protect our values and our way of life.

As long as I’m Governor of Minnesota, we will protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, welcome immigrants and all people as who they are, stand with working people, and defend our kids’ freedom to go to school without hunger and the fear of being shot in their classrooms.

Now, if we’re going to continue making Minnesota an example for the rest of this great nation in the coming years, we’re going to have to work a little harder, fight a little harder, and organize a little more. But I know there is nothing we can’t accomplish when we stand together and meet our challenges head-on.

I love this country. I love this state. I love this job. And I’m not done fighting for Minnesota and the future all Americans deserve, not by a long shot. Thank you again for all that you do.

I’m grateful,

Tim Walz

Gov. Walz was re-elected in 2022, after defeating republican challenger Scott Jensen, 52.3% to 44.6%. His term will end in 2026.