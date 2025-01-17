Free water tests offered for SE Minnesota well owners

(ABC 6 News) The Mower SWCD – Cedar River Watershed District is now offering private well owners in an eight-county area free water test kits.

Some of the contaminants that can be found in well water include:

Nitrate: High nitrate levels in drinking water can be dangerous, especially for babies and pregnant people. Nitrate can enter water from fertilizers and waste. Well owners should test their water for nitrate every year.

Coliform bacteria: This indicates that water might be contaminated by sewage, animals or surface water, which could mean other harmful germs are present. Test for coliform bacteria every year.

Arsenic: This is found naturally in soil and rocks but can dissolve into water and cause serious health problems. Test for arsenic at least once.

Manganese: Small amounts are okay, but too much can cause problems with memory and learning, especially for kids. Households should test for manganese at least once, especially if children live in the home.

Lead: Lead can get into water from old pipes and affect development in children, and cause health problems in adults. Test for lead at least once, especially in households with infants.

If water has high levels of these contaminants, well owners can apply for financial assistance for remediation, including installing water-treatment equipment, fixing wells or, at times, installing a new well. With funding limited, assistance depends on eligibility.

Release Mower SWCD – Cedar River Watershed District:

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is offering a limited quantity of kits through its Tap-In initiative for households that rely on a private well as their drinking water source and are in Mower County or one of the seven other southeast Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.



For no charge, these kits will test for nitrate, coliform bacteria, arsenic, lead and manganese. Households can return the kits for free by mail; if they want to test for other contaminants, households must pay for those tests on their own.



Due to high demand, MDH says the kits could take two to 10 weeks for delivery. Participants can be homeowners or renters. This effort is the state’s continuing response to nitrate-related requests from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



Southeast Minnesota’s karst landscape has many sinkholes, springs, caves and other features that make it easy for contaminants to get into groundwater. Those using private wells should test their water regularly to ensure its safety.

To request a private well-testing kit from MDH, go online at bit.ly/TAPINMN and complete the form. For assistance, contact Mower SWCD water plan coordinator Tim Ruzek via email at tim@mowerdistrict.org or at 507-460-4577.



Through this program, participants will be the first to get the results of their private well’s water test but the lab will share the water-quality results with MDH. Individual-level results will not be available to the public. Results at a census tract, township and county level will be grouped together to show patterns in nitrate concentrations. Sharing this aggregate data at a census track or township level can help people learn about their neighborhood’s water quality.

If an arsenic, manganese, lead or coliform bacteria result comes back above a health-based guidance value, the state is unable to provide funds for treatment. The private well owner or user would be responsible for treating those contaminants.



For high levels of nitrate, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has a limited number of initial reverse-osmosis treatment systems through local partners for private well users in the eight-county area with nitrate levels in their water above 10 mg/L. As of now, homes with a nitrate level at or below 10 ppm are not eligible for a reverse-osmosis system.



MDA identified some eligible households for reverse-osmosis treatment systems through its private well-testing programs (township testing) and sent invitation letters in May 2024. MDH, MDA and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) continue to respond to long-standing concerns about

elevated nitrate in groundwater and drinking water in southeast Minnesota. This effort also is in response to EPA’s 2023 letter directing state agencies to take immediate action to address nitrate contamination in private wells in southeast Minnesota.



