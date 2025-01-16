Former candidates speak on what’s unfolding at the Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) — Candidates who challenged local Representatives in the recent election shared their thoughts on DFL representatives staying away from the start of the legislative session.

Ken Navitsky, who challenged Representative Kim Hicks said even though he did not win, he still wants his voice heard through his representative.

But with the DFL not showing up to session, he said it leaves him and many others voiceless.

“Right now I do not have a voice and neither do 40 thousand other people that live in district 25A,” Navitsky said.

Across the Aisle, DFL challengers who did not win their races are standing by their party’s decision not to attend, claiming Republicans are the ones not playing by the rules.

“Lately its been a lot of claims of lawfare on one side and ignoring norms and precedent and just moving forward and nothing occurs,” Joe Staloch, who challenged Republican Representative Peggy Bennett for the seat representing District 23 A, said.

And without a power sharing agreement, they said voters are not being heard because they voted in an equal number of GOP and DFL representatives to the house.

“Voters in the state they elected 67 democrats and 67 republicans and a power sharing sharing agreement should have been worked out. It’s important that gets worked out to represent all of the voters,” Joe Pacovsky, who ran for the seat representing District 23B, said.

Those in the GOP said they lead by one seat, but that could change after a special election in District 40B.

Local Republican representatives said the DFL needs to show up and do the jobs they are elected to do.

“Take a deep breath, suck it up and participate. You don’t always get your way in the legislature,” Rep. Duane Quam (R) said.

Local DFL Representatives Andrew Smith, Kim Hicks and Tina Liebling did not respond to requests for comment.