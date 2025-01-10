Flurries, light snow showers possible Friday

A clipper system will continue to rotate through the area on Friday leading to the chance of flurries or light snow showers.

The system will slide through the Upper Midwest with just enough energy present to squeeze out the remaining moisture in the atmosphere as colder air arrives resulting in flurries or light snow showers.

Little, if any, additional accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will once again hover around average for early January with highs expecting to be around the middle 20s.

The wind will be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest with gusts up to 15 mph.

Any flurries or snow showers will end by early-to-mid- evening with skies becoming partly cloudy heading into Saturday morning with temperatures falling back into the lower teens.