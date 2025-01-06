Dodge County crash victim remembered by friends as “bright light”

ABC 6 NEWS — On Monday, December 30, Scarlett Tanner from West Concord was hit by a driver shortly after suffering another head-on crash. Tanner would die from her injuries. Now, her friends are remembering their loved one.

“Scarlett was an amazing person. Scarlett touched a lot of lives,” said Amanda Banks, a friend of Tanners.

Those who loved Tanner fondly remember her passion for helping others. According to friends, Tanner was a recovery specialist, attending school to be a mental health and substance abuse counselor.

“When I think of Scarlett, I think of a bright light,” Banks said.

Tanner leaves behind four children, who, according to close friend Marcy Busho, were the light of her life.

“They were her number one priority,” said Busho. “I would just want them to know that their mom was was extremely loved by so many people.”

A GoFundMe to assist with the children’s well-being has raised almost 10 of its 15 thousand dollar goal.

46-year-old Erin Brose of Dodge Center was a motorist on the road that night. She pulled over to assist Tanner after her first crash, and was struck by the same pickup that killed Tanner. She remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made.