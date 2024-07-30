Des Moines officer shot

Ethan Becker KAALTV

ABC 6 NEWS — A Des Moines police officer was shot while responding to a call early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the department.

The department says that officers were responding to a call about a person violating a protective order around 3:30 Tuesday morning. When officers located the suspect he began to flee, when — just before 4 a.m. — they stopped their vehicle and began firing at the officers.

According to the release, one officer — identified as a 37-year-old male — was shot in the chest. The suspect would be shot by the other responding officers and would die on the scene.

The officer who was shot was transported to a local hospital, where medical treatment is ongoing.