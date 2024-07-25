Deadly crash in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Patrol is reporting a deadly crash that took place in Mason City on Wednesday evening.

According to state patrol logs, at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a pedestrian was crossing Plymouth Road when they were struck by a vehicle being driven by Jade Quam, 17. The pedestrian was transported to MercyOne hospital where they would later be pronounced dead as a result of the incident.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld for the time being, pending notification of family members.

ABC 6 News will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.