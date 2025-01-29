Cooler, but still milder than average temperatures expected Wednesday

Wednesday won’t quite be a record warm day like many communities in the Weather First area had on Tuesday, but still temperatures are expected to be well above average for late January.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to middle 40s for highs across the area by afternoon. However, a light breeze will make it feel several degrees cooler. There will be some clouds around through at least the morning hours with more sunshine expected by afternoon.

The wind won’t be nearly as gusty as it was on Tuesday. It’ll be fairly light around 5 to 15 mph, but it will increase overnight into Thursday morning with gusts up to around 25 mph.

Any clouds will clear by evening as temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Thursday morning.