Cold New Year’s Day with a few flurries possible

The new year will be greeted with much colder weather than what has occurred over the previous few days as temperatures are expected to be below-average.

A few scattered flurries will be possible through the morning hours as energy rotates across the region, squeezing out the remaining moisture as cold air continues to drift south out of Canada.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 20s which is a few degrees below-average for early January. However, a brisk northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times will make it feel colder as wind chills will likely remain in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

There will be more clouds than sun, but a few breaks are possible at times especially during the afternoon and evening.

Colder air will continue to build into the area with temperatures expecting to drop into the lower teens by Thursday morning with wind chills likely remaining in the single digits.