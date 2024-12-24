Cloudy, quiet Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve day will see plenty of cloud cover, but it will be a quiet day for anyone who is going to be doing any traveling across the region.

The day will start with some areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°. High pressure overhead will keep the area quiet, but clouds will remain in tact through the day. Temperatures won’t climb that much from the morning as highs are expected to be in the lower 30s.

The wind is expected to be light and variable.

Clouds will persist through Christmas Eve night. Areas of fog will likely develop once again and could become dense in spots so Rudolph’s bright red nose will come in handy when leading Santa’s sleigh.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s by Christmas morning.