Cloudy, breezy with light snow or flurries possible Tuesday

The final day of the year will bring clouds, a breezy wind and the chance of light snow or flurries.

It’ll be a mainly cloudy day with a weak system expected to pass through the region bringing in some much colder air to start the new year. There will be enough energy on the leading edge of the cold air to pop some light snow showers or flurries mainly in the late morning to early evening timeframe. Very little, if any accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be hovering around or in the lower 30s through much of the day before falling into the 20s by late afternoon with lower 20s expected by the time the new year arrives at midnight.

A brisk northwest wind will gust up to 25 mph at times likely leading to wind chills in the teens throughout the day and single digits by Wednesday morning.