Cloudy, areas of dense fog expected Monday with light snow showers possible Tuesday

The final Monday of 2024 will be a gloomy and dreary one with areas of dense fog and clouds.

Freezing fog will be possible especially during the Monday morning hours as temperatures are expected to be below the freezing mark (32°). Moisture droplets from the fog may freeze to untreated surfaces resulting in slippery conditions.

The fog may linger well into the afternoon under thick clouds and calm winds.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 30s for afternoon highs.

A storm system will track mainly south of the area across much of Iowa and into Missouri. However, it may be close enough to graze the area with a light wintry mix and/or snow on Monday night. Otherwise, areas of fog are possible once again with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning.

Additional energy is expected to rotate through on New Year’s Eve Day on Tuesday ahead of some Arctic cold air which will squeeze out the remaining moisture leading to the chance of scattered snow showers.