Clouds increase, light snow possible Wednesday

Wednesday will start with sunshine before clouds increase through the day ahead of a weak frontal system that will bring the chance of light snow during the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will be around or a bit below zero for some communities to start the day. An at times breezy southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph, will bring in milder air with highs pushing into the lower-to-middle 20s by afternoon which is closer to average for the middle of January.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady or even rise a few degrees into the upper 20s through the night into Thursday morning.

A front will pass through during the afternoon, and with just enough energy and moisture in place, there is the chance of light snow or flurries. A few places may even see some freezing drizzle.

Snow accumulations are expected to be very little, if any at all. However, places that do see light snow may result in some slippery spots on roads.