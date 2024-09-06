Clear Lake Fire Department hosting “Never Forget” memorial

ABC 6 NEWS — The Clear Lake Fire Department will be remembering the September 11, 2001 attacks with a “Never Forget” memorial event on Wednesday, September 11.

The memorial will include a guest speech by Ron Billings, as well as “God Bless America” sung by Carolyn Haugland and Emily Gerdts.

In a press release for the event, the Clear Lake Fire Department said they, “want people, especially young people, to ask questions and be informed about what happened in this country 23 years ago.” They also encourage visitors to touch steel from the World Trade Center located outside of the station.

The “Never Forget” memorial event will take place at the Clear Lake Fire station on Wednesday, September 11 beginning at 6 p.m.