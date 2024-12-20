City of Austin invites residents to learn more about its comprehensive plan

ABC 6 NEWS — The City of Austin is preparing for the future, and inviting residents to learn more about their 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

As the city begins to develop their plan, they are inviting the community out to their first open house at the Hormel Nature Center of January 15. The city says that, while there will be no formal presentation at the event, the open house will give community members the chance to learn more about the project, as well as voice their ideas and concerns. The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This step comes after the city posted the results of their first community engagement survey. In the survey some concerns outlined included a lack of dining options, lack of housing options and a poor sense of public safety.