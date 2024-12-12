Changes to the Albert Lea Holiday Bazaar

ABC 6 NEWS — The bitterly cold weather we’re experiencing is causing changes to the holiday bazaar happening today in Albert Lea.

According to the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau, who are putting on the event, a number of events have either had their locations changes or have been cancelled due to the temperature. A list of the updated locations and times is below:

Live Reindeer Visit: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Skyline Plaza, entrance west of Moose Lodge

Photos with Santa: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Ignite Nutrition

Hot Chocolate Stand: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Inside the CVB Office

Grinch Visit: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Inside the CVB Office

Kid’s Makers Market: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: All the Things – Studio & Boutique and The Outlet

Holiday Market: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Events at The Broadway

Hat & Glove Handout + Hot Cocoa & Bracelets: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hope Church

Santa Cruise: 6 p.m.

Location: Along Broadway Avenue

Christmas Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Central Park

CANCELLED EVENTS: Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides and Albert Lea High School and United Preschool Carolers