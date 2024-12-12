Changes to the Albert Lea Holiday Bazaar
ABC 6 NEWS — The bitterly cold weather we’re experiencing is causing changes to the holiday bazaar happening today in Albert Lea.
According to the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau, who are putting on the event, a number of events have either had their locations changes or have been cancelled due to the temperature. A list of the updated locations and times is below:
Live Reindeer Visit: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- NEW LOCATION: Skyline Plaza, entrance west of Moose Lodge
Photos with Santa: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- NEW LOCATION: Ignite Nutrition
Hot Chocolate Stand: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- NEW LOCATION: Inside the CVB Office
Grinch Visit: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- NEW LOCATION: Inside the CVB Office
Kid’s Makers Market: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Location: All the Things – Studio & Boutique and The Outlet
Holiday Market: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Events at The Broadway
Hat & Glove Handout + Hot Cocoa & Bracelets: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Hope Church
Santa Cruise: 6 p.m.
- Location: Along Broadway Avenue
Christmas Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Central Park
CANCELLED EVENTS: Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides and Albert Lea High School and United Preschool Carolers