Cerro Gordo County Democrats hosting Sarah Corkery meet and greet

ABC 6 NEWS — Following an uncontested primary for the U.S. House District 2 seat, the Cerro Gordo County Democrats will be hosting a meet and greet for residents to meet their candidate: Sarah Corkery.

The event will happen on Monday, June 10 at Lorados in Mason City. Doors will open at 5 P.M. with the event beginning at 5:30.

In a press release, the organization described Corkery as, “a 2X cancer fighter, disability rights advocate and small business owner.”

Corkery will be facing Ashley Hinson (R), who also advanced to the general election ballot following an uncontested primary.