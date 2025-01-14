Bright, but very cold Tuesday

Tuesday will feature plentiful bright sunshine, but it won’t provide much warmth as temperatures are expected to be very cold once again and well below average for the middle of January.

High pressure will build in from the north and settle overhead leading to a quiet and sunny day.

The day will start with temperatures in the single digits below zero with wind chills in the -15° to -25° range. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper single digits to lower teens by afternoon.

A northwest wind will be light, but just enough to produce wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, that will be in the range of 0° to -10° throughout the day.

Temperatures once again will fall to near or slightly below zero by Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky. A continued light-to-calm wind will produce wind chills in the single digits below zero.