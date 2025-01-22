Breezy, seasonal Wednesday with chance of flurries

The Arctic air that gripped the Weather First area over the last few days is moving out as a push of mild air will lead to more seasonal temperatures on Wednesday.

A weak system will continue to exit the area on Wednesday morning leading to a few flurries.

Another piece of energy and cold front will slide through late in the afternoon and through the evening which may bring more flurries or a brief snow shower for some communities. Little, if any accumulations are expected.

High temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper 20s by afternoon. However, a breezy southwest-to-northwest wind will occasionally produce gusts up to 25 mph leading to wind chills that will be in the teens through the day.

A push of colder air will arrive heading into Thursday morning as temperatures dip down to near the 0° mark. Wind chills will likely be in the range of -5° to -15°.