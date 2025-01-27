Breezy Monday with a few flurries, sprinkles possible

The new week will start mild for late January thanks to a breezy southwesterly wind. A front will also pass through leading to the chance of a few flurries or sprinkles.

The day will start with sunshine, however clouds will build through the late morning into the afternoon as a front approaches from the north bringing in more moisture. There will be quite a bit of dry air still in place, however a few flurries or sprinkles may reach the surface.

Temperatures are expected to be around 15-20°+ warmer than average for late January as afternoon highs climb into the range of 40° to 46° across the Weather First area.

It’ll be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting up to 35 mph at times. The breeze will make it feel much colder as wind chills will likely be in the 20s throughout the day.

Clouds will break up a bit heading into Monday night with temperatures dropping back into the lower 20s. However, the breeze will remain with gusts up to 25 mph at times.