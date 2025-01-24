Breezy Friday with flurries, stray snow shower possible

The week will end with a chance of flurries or a stray snow shower, but temperatures are expected to be back to near average for late January.

Clouds will increase through the day and eventually become mostly cloudy as moisture arrives ahead of a clipper system that will pass through the Upper Midwest.

Flurries or a stray snow shower will be possible late in the afternoon through the evening hours as the system passes through, however there will be a lot of dry air to overcome so many communities may not see anything at all.

After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will return to near seasonal levels with highs expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 20s.

However, a brisk southerly wind gusting up to 30 mph at times, will make it feel colder with wind chills in the single digits and teens through most of the day.

Temperatures won’t drop off all that much heading into Friday night due to clouds and a breezy west wind as lows will fall into the upper teens by Saturday morning.