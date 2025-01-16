Breezy, cloudy but mild Thursday

Thursday will be a breezy day with plenty of clouds around, but temperatures are expected to be well above average for the middle of January.

Mild, Pacific air will find its way into the region with temperatures climbing to near or above the freezing mark (32°) for the first time since December 30th. Highs are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 30s which is around 10-15° above average.

There will be more clouds than sun throughout the day, and a northwest wind will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will likely remain in the 20s throughout the day.

The wind will switch to the south on Thursday night allowing temperatures to remain mild for this time of year as they fall back into the middle 20s by Friday morning.